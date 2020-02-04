ENGLISH

    MWC 2020: Realme Expected To Unveil Its TV Lineup

    Realme has been a popular smartphone maker in the Indian market. Some of the smartphones and mobile accessories have clicked well with the audience and now, the company is looking for expansion. Reports say that the Realme TV could enter the market soon and the first official announcement could be made at MWC.

    Realme TV To Be Announced AT MWC 2020

     

    Realme TV: What To Expect

    A tweet by Francis Wang, the CMO of Realme Mobiles hints that television is in the works and will likely launch at the Mobile World Congress 2020, a few weeks away.

    Realme is a sub-brand of the Chinese conglomerate BBK, which oversees other mobile brands like OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo. Interestingly, the OnePlus TV rolled out in 2019 and BBK could rollout the Realme TV this year.

    However, there are no other details about the specifications and the features of the upcoming TV. It's also possible that Realme could draw inspiration from the OnePlus design. However, OnePlus caters with premium devices, in turn; Realme TV could likely be more budget-friendly.

    Focus On Indian Market

    Realme has been strongly focusing on the Indian market with its smartphones and other accessories. As a strong competitor to Xiaomi, Realme too targets a similar audience with budget-friendly smartphones. Xiaomi has expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of products available in India and it looks like Realme is following suit.

    The tweet by Wang further includes the #realmeForEveryIndian hashtag, which is another indication that the upcoming TV focuses on the Indian market. It's clear that Realme is set to expand its product portfolio. Apart from the Realme TV, the company is also working on fitness bands and possibly even a smartwatch. These gadgets could roll out sometime later this year.

    realme tv mwc 2020

