    OnePlus TV With Smaller Displays Not On Cards Says CEO Pete Lau

    OnePlus TV and the OnePlus 7T have finally arrived. The OnePlus TV with 55-inch 4K QLED screen marks the Chinese company's debut in the TV market. OnePlus has released the TV in two variants namely Q1 and Q1 Pro. However, OnePlus won't be making smaller screen sized TVs for the now, confirmed CEO Pete Lau.

    OnePlus TV With Smaller Displays Not On Cards

     

    OnePlus TV Is Premium Only

    The OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro cost Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 99,990 respectively and will begin sales during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The TVs feature many high-end specifications. But OnePlus is not looking at launching OnePlus TV with smaller screens right now, the CEO said at the launch event.

    OnePlus CEO said that the company wants to focus on the premium segment. "...We feel that 55-inch is the ideal and aspirational screen size for premium buyers. Like our smartphones, we want to offer high-end televisions and won't be looking at smaller screen sizes for now," Lau said through an interpreter.

    The OnePlus TV comes with 4K display and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. A OnePlus smartphone can connect with the OnePlus TV, which further offers other features like reducing the volume when there's a phone call. The premium smart TV offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. The OnePlus Q1 Pro features a motorized soundbar which slides out from the bottom of the television and comes with eight-speaker drivers and 50W of sound output.

    OnePlus TV In Indian Market

    The OnePlus TV joins the league of premium televisions in the Indian market. However, the TV market here is populated with smaller screen sizes, which sell in large volumes. Take for instance Xiaomi, Motorola, TCL, Samsung, and others which offer screen size from 32-inch to 43-inch. These models are a hit in the television market as it answers space, high-resolution content, and cost issues. An average Indian buyer can purchase a 32-inch HD smart TV for roughly Rs. 10,000 today.

     

    So the question arises of how well would the OnePlus TV run in the Indian TV market? The answer that Lau gives is that OnePlus is catering to a different segment- mainly the OnePlus community. He meant that the OnePlus TV is targeted at premium audiences and those in the OnePlus community who are familiar with the company's products and philosophies.

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
