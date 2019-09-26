OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro India Launch: Design, Sound System Details Explained News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus has just unveiled its first-ever OnePlus TV in India alongside the latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T. The company launched two TV models - OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Both these models flaunt 55-inch 4K QLED panels with numerous features that are first in the industry.

Well, the OnePlus TV Q1 and TV Q1 Pro feature interesting features such as Gamma Color Magic chip with De-Contour and MEMC technologies, 120% NTSC color gamut, custom-built QLED panel and the latest Android TV 9.0 with support for three years of timely updates.

What's more interesting is that there is Oxygen Play with integrated local and international content providers, exclusive features, the convenience of voice search and more. Moreover, the bundled remote control features an elegant and minimalist design sans physical buttons. Interestingly, the remote control has a USB Type-C port for charging the Li-ion batteries and there's no need to run in search of cells. Here, we will see the design and audio features of the OnePlus TV Q1 duo.

OnePlus TV Q1 Duo Design

OnePlus has featured a burdenless and minimalist yet elegant design. The OnePlus TV is almost bezel-less and comes with 95.7% screen-to-body ratio. At its rear, there is a carbon fiber pattern and a panel concealing the ports. There's a OnePlus Dock, which is made of the toughest glass, touts the company.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Speakers

OnePlus TV Q1 and TV Q1 Pro feature 50W speakers with Dolby Atmos. The OnePlus TV Q1 will have four speakers at the front. The Pro variant has eight stereo speakers with an interesting sliding soundbar, which is something unique. The 8-speaker system includes four full-range speakers and two tweeters at the front and two woofers at the rear. The woofers ensure to deliver a wide range of powerful beats and deep bass. On the other hand, the front-firing speakers and tweeters will provide impressive surround sound effect for a consistent and rich audio experience.

The soundbar will slide down every time the TV is turned on. Well, the soundbar features a mesh fabric with high levels of transparency and ensures that the sound passes through freely. The soundbar on the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro features a 3-way digital crossover, an integrated 2.1 audio channel configuration, and 6-channel amplification.

Our Opinion

Well, the OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs. 69,900 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is priced at Rs. 99,900. Given that these TVs come with 4K QLED panels as the other premium smart TVs in the market and come with unseen features, we can expect them to sell pretty well. Moreover, these smart TVs come from OnePlus that has a great reputation in the smartphone market.

