OnePlus TV Smartphone Integration, Stand, Designs Teased Online

OnePlus TV will soon be hitting the market shelves on September 26. Just days ahead of its unveiling, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has released new teasers of the upcoming smart TV on Twitter. The images showcase the TV's stand design as well as a few other features. So far, the OnePlus TV will feature high-end specs and is believed to be quite expensive.

OnePlus also teased how the OnePlus smartphones can connect to the OnePlus TV seamlessly. Meaning, users can fully control their OnePlus TV with their smartphone, surpassing the need for a remote. The latest teaser shows how the TV will automatically drop its volume if the user receives a call on the connected smartphone.

A OnePlus TV connected to a OnePlus smartphone can do a lot more, the tweets from CEO Lau seems to say. Another teaser shows how a user can switch between apps, where a menu will show a list of frequently used apps, allowing the user to toggle between them. Of course, the feature might be exclusive to the OnePlus software that comes with OxygenOS.

OnePlus has already revealed the rear design of the OnePlus TV as well as the remote. The new teasers show the front design showcasing the slim bezels. The smart TV stand was also revealed, which showcases an oval ring design that looks unique.

So far, we know that OnePlus will launch two 55" smart TVs -- the OnePlus Q1 and the OnePlus Q1 Pro. The Q1 Pro is believed to be a full-fledged smart TV with a built-in soundbar and 8 speakers. Both the TVs will have QLED panels with HDR10 support and will have Dolby Digital surround audio technology.

The OnePlus TVs are also believed to have Oxygen Play feature that offers an in-house content service. The smart TVs will also feature a built-in Chromecast and will offer 3x HMI ports, 2x USB ports, RJ45 Ethernet port and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Both the OnePlus TVs will be unveiled at the upcoming launch on September 26. The OnePlus 7T is also slated for release the same day.

