OnePlus TV Will Automatically Adjust Volume When User Gets Phone Call

OnePlus is all set to launch its first smart TV next week in India. The new smart TV is expected to feature a 55-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution and run Android TV platform. It is likely to have Gamma Color Magic processor. Besides, the company has confirmed that the TV will automatically reduce the volume when a user gets a call on their phone. However, users need to connect OnePlus TV with their OnePlus phone.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted a tweet to confirm the same. The tweet reads: "Automatically adjust the volume even before you've picked up your call. #OnePlusTV."

The company has also partnered with ZEE5, for its upcoming smart TV. Under this partnership, ZEE5 will provide content in 12 languages. The content access includes all original shows, international movies, Bollywood movies, and TV shows.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is now planning to set up eight pop-up stores to increase sales, ahead of launching its new smartphone. The new pop-up stores will be rolled out from September 27 in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

The company is also planning to launch new smartphone OnePlus 7T in India. On the specification front, OnePlus 7T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz display, along with the Adreno 640 GPU.

The smartphone will come with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 48MP + 12MP + 16MP setup at the rear. On the front, it will have a 16MP lens.

Furthermore, TechRadar reported that the upcoming smartphone OnePlus 7T will feature Warp Charge 30T. "We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage," OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau was quoted by Techradar. "You can charge the phone at 23 percent faster speeds, even while using the device," Lau informed to the news website.

