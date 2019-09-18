Exclusive: OnePlus To launch 55” OnePlus Q1 Pro And Q1 Smart TVs With Oxygen Play Content Service News oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus is hosting a big event on September 26, 2019 in New Delhi, India. The company is expected to launch two new smartphones- OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro along with the company's first-ever Smart TVs. OnePlus will launch two 55" Smart TVs- OnePlus Q1 Pro and OnePlus Q1.

OnePlus Q1 Pro will be a full-fledged premium smart TV with built-in soundbar equipped with 8 speakers. The Pro variant of the OnePlus smart TV might also offer sliding out speakers. The OnePlus Q1 Smart TV will come sans soundbar and will be priced less than the Pro variant.

Both the variants will flaunt QLED panels with HDR10 support. The OnePlus smart TVs will also come equipped with Dolby Vision, the proprietary, dynamic HDR format and Dolby Digital surround audio technology. Both the OnePlus smart TVs will come in Kevlar finish and will sport near bezel-less displays.

OnePlus Smart TVs will feature a built-in Chromecast and will offer 3x HMI ports, 2x USB ports, RJ45 Etherent port and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Most importantly, OnePlus smart TVs will also feature Xiaomi PatchWall like in-house content service. It will be called Oxygen Play and will serve as one-stop solution for all your content requirements. Just like the PatchWall user interface on Mi Smart LED TVs, the Oxygen Play UI will be deeply integrated into the Android OS of the OnePlus smart TVs.

Both Android and Oxygen Play will work seamlessly on the upcoming OnePlus smart TVs. Oxygen Play will support several content streaming services- including Amazon Prime, Eros Now, Sony Liv, Hungama, and possibly Netflix also. Notably, Xiaomi's PatchWall OS now also offers support for both Netflix and Amazon Prime. The company has just announced four new smart TVs in the Indian market.

We are yet to receive some more information on the OnePlus Oxygen Play content service. We will keep updating this space with new information. Stay tuned.

As far as the new OnePlus smartphones are concerned, OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to sport a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 7T will possibly run on the Android 10 based OxygenOS, and will be backed by a 4,085 mAh battery cell with Warp Charge 30T charging support. On the camera front, the smartphone will feature a circular camera module with a triple-lens camera setup featuring a 48MP, an 8MP, and a 16MP sensor.

Stay tuned for more updates on the OnePlus 7T smartphones, OnePlus smart TVs and the new Oxygen Play content service by OnePlus.

