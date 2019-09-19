OnePlus 7T Pro Images Leaked: Might Feature a 3D ToF Sensor News oi-Vivek

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be unveiled on September 26th along with the OnePlus TV. The OnePlus 7T is believed to be a major upgrade over its predecessor with new camera setup and a higher-refresh-rate display. However, the OnePlus 7T Pro might not be a much of an upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The newly leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus 7T Pro might come with a dedicated ToF (time-of-flight) sensor that helps the phone to capture the depth and the distance of the object. Phones like the Honor V20 and the Galaxy Note 10+ are some of the models available in the market with a ToF sensor.

In addition to the new camera sensor, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, which offers 5% improvement over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in terms of CPU and GPU performance.

OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to feature a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, running at 90Hz. The smartphone will be available in multiple variants, starting from 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and will go up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Out-of-the-box, the phone will run on Android 10 OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

The device will have a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. A 4,085 mAh Li-ion battery will power the smartphone with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The phone will also support new software-based camera features like macro-mode and super-slow motion video recording.

Our Opinion On The OnePlus 7T Pro

Considering the hardware upgrade, the OnePlus 7T Pro might just replace the OnePlus 7 Pro and is expected to be priced identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus 7T Pro.

