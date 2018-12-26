Honor V20 with 48MP rear camera announced: Price, specifications, features and more

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced the V20 in China today. It is a budget flagship smartphone featuring a punch hole on the display similar to the Huawei Nova 4. Also, there are other interesting features such as a 48MP rear camera, Link Turbo technology and a 25MP screen camera at the front.

Honor V20 has been launched in Red, Blue and Black colors and is priced starting from 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,400). It will be up for preorder starting from today and will go on sale from December 28 in the company's home market. It will be introduced globally on January 22 with the moniker View20 at an event in Paris.

Honor V20 specifications and features

Honor V20 features a V-shaped texture on its glass back, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a metal frame. It sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD IPS display with a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels and 96% NTSC color gamut. Under its hood, the smartphone uses the in-house Huawei Kirin 980 SoC paired with 720MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space.

Running Android 9.0 Pie topped with EMUI 9.0, this smartphone makes use of TOF 3D secondary rear camera letting you play games via 3D gesture recognition just by capturing body movements. The device uses Link Turbo that automatically analyzes the usage of networks and switches between Wi-Fi and 4G seamlessly. It will also boost the download speed by adopting both networks.

For imaging, the Honor smartphone makes use of a 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 4-in-1 light fusion offering better low-light images at 12MP and four times better HDR support. There is a 25MP front camera housed within the 4.5mm cutout. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone with 22.5W fast charging.

Honor V20 has been launched in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,400), 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 35,500) and 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,500).