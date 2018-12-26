Honor V20 launch event: Watch the live streaming here

Honor the e-smartphone brand from Huawei is all set for the launch of the Honor V20 in China on the 26th of December 2018. The Honor V20 will be the first Honor smartphone with a circular camera hole within the display.

The launch event will commence at 03:00 PM CST or 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). At the launch event, the company will unveil the price, features, and actual specifications of the Honor V20.

Watch the live streaming of the Honor V20 launch here

Honor V20 expected specifications

The Honor V20 will have a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution with a circular cutout (4.5mm diameter) on the top right corner of the display, which houses the front-facing camera.

The HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC will power the Honor V20 with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. The Kirin 980 is the first 7nm mobile processor from Huawei, which also powers the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which retails in India for Rs 69,990.

The company has also confirmed that the main camera unit will feature the Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is a 48 MP lens with 0.8-micron pixel size for enhanced low-light photography. The main camera unit on the Honor V20 will feature triple camera setup with a standard sensor, wide angle lens, and a Time-of-Flight 3D depth sensor, similar to the one seen on the Oppo R17 Pro.

The smartphone utilizes the 5-axis ring dispensing technology, which offers 0.1mm precision assembly with a customized camera lens. According to a leak, the base variant of the Honor V20 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage will cost 2799 Yuan (Rs 28,5000), and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will cost 3299 Yuan (Rs 33,800).