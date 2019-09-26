OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Launch Live Updates: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV are all set to be launched anytime now at the global launch event in Delhi. Notably, this is the first time that the company will launch a smart TV. The next-generation smartphones and TV will be available exclusively via Amazon and the online retailer is already teasing these products.

OnePlus will live stream the launch event on its official social media platforms and here we have embedded the same below. So, if you want to watch the live updates, you can check out the video below.

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro: What To Expect

As of now, it is known that OnePlus 7T will have the same waterdrop notch like the OnePlus 7 to house the selfie camera sensor. And, the OnePlus 7T Pro is quite reminiscent to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera sensor. Both the next-generation OnePlus smartphones are likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

It has already been confirmed that these smartphones will run Android 10 topped with the latest iteration of OxygenOS out-of-the-box. The 7T is said to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to bestow a relatively bigger 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 7T is believed to feature triple rear cameras as seen in the renders. It is likely to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie camera within the notch is believed to be a 16MP sensor. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to have a similar camera arrangement with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP 3x telephoto zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. OnePlus TV is teased to be a 55-inch model with QLED panel. It is likely to have 8 speakers with 50W output as well.

Auto Refresh Feeds OnePlus wanted to develop the highest-standard TV in the industry. The OnePlus TV has been developed for over 14 months and the R&D cycle was 3 to 6 months. The remote controller is sleek and has enough attention to details. So, here is the OnePlus TV. OnePlus is taking the first step in connecting the mobile and home space. It is announcing the first-ever OnePlus Smart TV. The TV has been developed by experienced professionals from Japan's TV industry involved in the R&D. Now, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is on stage. He details the Never Settle journey that started in late 2013. Lastly, the most exciting product is that OnePlus Pay is also on cards. The Messages app will get categories such as OTPs, promotional messages, train or flight tickets, etc. There will be quick and actionable one-tap actions to copy OTP and more. With international roaming, users can get easy, offline and cost-effective international activation. The Work-Life Balance feature lets users categorize applications during work time or life time. You will not get notifications from the irrelevant apps at a time when you do not need. The device can automatically turn on the work or life mode based on the location or WiFi connection automatically. You can also customize it based on the timing. When it comes to OxygenOS, there will be many new features this time. OnePlus 7T will be the first smartphone in the world to be launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box. OxygenOS wiil show Cricket Scores from shelves, OnePlus Gallery has been improved to categorize photos into smart albums, there will be a 5GB of free OnePlus cloud storage along with additional 50GB of storage for the first year. OnePlus 7T features immersive gaming experience with a pair of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. There is a new linear haptic motor for gaming. Talking about performance, the OnePlus 7T uses the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. it is touted to have a 15% better performance than the Snapdragon 855 used by the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T features third-generation Warp Charge 30T. It is touted to be 23% faster than that of the OnePlus 7 Pro. There is a new graphite heat sink pipe to keep the device cool during charging. The OnePlus 7T comes with a 48MP main camera sensor, a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with 2x zoom. The company has upgraded the photo and video capturing methods. There is Portrait Mode, which is improved with the 2x telephoto lens. There is a versatile 16MP 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The triple-camera system has a specialized macro lens motor. This triple-camera system has almost all the features. When it comes to the camera department, the OnePlus 7T comes with a Ultra-precise gyroscope EIS mode called Super Stable. This is one of the highly awaited features meant for vloggers. The OnePlus 7T is a brand new AMOLED panel that reduces almost 40% blue light to make it easy on the eyes of users. It also has higher brightness and better HDR. There is HDR support for YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime. The onePlus 7T comes with Chromatic Reading Mode. It will desaturate the colors instead of turning the display monochrome. Following the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T also comes with the 90Hz refresh rate. It has been announced that all future OnePlus smartphones will arrive with the Fluid Display technology for a fluid and seamless user experience. The Fluid Display focuses on three things - a great AMOLED panel with 90Hz industry-leading refresh rate, which is 38% more responsive than other Android smartphones, fine-tuned performance of apps based on the usage and animation optimization with full-screen gestures. Here's the OnePlus 7T. It measures just 8.1mm thick and comes with a massive screen-to-body ratio. There is an elegant matte look and produces a unique radiance with a beautiful diffused reflection under light. The frosted back is great and the device comes in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver. The curves are also elegant and it looks like a fine jewelry. He added that OnePlus is one of the top 4 global premium smartphone brands and the leader in India. It has been announced that they will open a Hyderabad R&D center. In Bangalore, the company will offer two hours of repair service at the doorstep of users. This will be expanded to six cities by the end of this year. The event is all set to debut soon.

