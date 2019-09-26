OnePlus 7T Promo Renders Show Colors And Design Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are just hours ahead of the OnePlus 7T announcement and several details regarding the smartphone are making rounds on the internet. The latest one comes in the form of an official renders shedding light on the complete design and all the color options.

OnePlus 7T Pro Colors

The new set of promotional renders of the OnePlus 7T show the former in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue color options. And, the render of the Pro variant in Glacier Blue option was leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal and Winfuture.de. While there is not much difference between the Nebula Blue and Glacier Blue color options, the Frosted Silver variant seems to have a dark gray gradient finish at the bottom and a bright silver finish at the top.

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Design And Specs

From the leaked renders, we get to know that the OnePlus 7T comes with the same waterdrop notch like the OnePlus 7 to house the selfie camera sensor. And, the OnePlus 7T Pro is quite reminiscent to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera sensor.

Both the next-generation OnePlus smartphones are likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It has already been confirmed that these smartphones will run Android 10 topped with the latest iteration of OxygenOS out-of-the-box. The 7T is said to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to bestow a relatively bigger 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 7T is believed to feature triple rear cameras as seen in the renders. It is likely to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie camera within the notch is believed to be a 16MP sensor. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to have a similar camera arrangement with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP 3x telephoto zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

What We Think

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are likely to be announced today. Moreover, OnePlus TV is also believed to be announced at the event later today. From the existing speculations, we believe that there might not be much different from the previous generation models except for a few.

Best Mobiles in India