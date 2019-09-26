ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7T Promo Renders Show Colors And Design Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    We are just hours ahead of the OnePlus 7T announcement and several details regarding the smartphone are making rounds on the internet. The latest one comes in the form of an official renders shedding light on the complete design and all the color options.

    OnePlus 7T Promo Renders Show Colors And Design Ahead Of Launch

     

    OnePlus 7T Pro Colors

    The new set of promotional renders of the OnePlus 7T show the former in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue color options. And, the render of the Pro variant in Glacier Blue option was leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal and Winfuture.de. While there is not much difference between the Nebula Blue and Glacier Blue color options, the Frosted Silver variant seems to have a dark gray gradient finish at the bottom and a bright silver finish at the top.

    OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Design And Specs

    From the leaked renders, we get to know that the OnePlus 7T comes with the same waterdrop notch like the OnePlus 7 to house the selfie camera sensor. And, the OnePlus 7T Pro is quite reminiscent to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera sensor.

    Both the next-generation OnePlus smartphones are likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It has already been confirmed that these smartphones will run Android 10 topped with the latest iteration of OxygenOS out-of-the-box. The 7T is said to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to bestow a relatively bigger 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display.

    The OnePlus 7T is believed to feature triple rear cameras as seen in the renders. It is likely to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie camera within the notch is believed to be a 16MP sensor. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to have a similar camera arrangement with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP 3x telephoto zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

     

    What We Think

    OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are likely to be announced today. Moreover, OnePlus TV is also believed to be announced at the event later today. From the existing speculations, we believe that there might not be much different from the previous generation models except for a few.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus oneplus 7t news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue