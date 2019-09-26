OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Launch Live Streaming: Watch The Unveil Of Next Gen OnePlus Devices

ENGLISH

    OnePlus is all set to launch its latest smartphones and its first smart TV -- the OnePlus TV today at 07:00 PM in New Delhi. The company is expected to unveil the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Watch the live streaming of the OnePlus's launch event here.

    OnePlus TV

    Just like every other OnePlus product, the OnePlus TV will be exclusively available on Amazon. The company has officially confirmed that its first smart TV will come with a 55-inch 4K QLED display with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Besides, the TV will have a 50W speaker setup, consisting of eight individual speakers.

    The OnePlus TV will be based on the Android TV OS with added customizations from OnePlus. The smart TV also comes with a miniature remote with a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.

    OnePlus 7T Series

    The OnePlus 7T is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the 7T series. The device is speculated to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC will power the smartphone with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.

    The phone will carry a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The major difference between the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro will be in the display department. Unlike the OnePlus 7T's water-drop notch, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a completely bezel-less design with a pop-up selfie camera.

    The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro will ship with Android 10 OS with Oxygen OS 10 skin on top, and these are the first set of smartphones in India to ship with the latest Android OS.

     

    The difference between the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be limited to cosmetics and RAM. The McLaren Edition is expected to include a RAM upwards of 12GB with at least 256GB internal storage.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
