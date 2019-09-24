ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus TV To Have Bezel-Less Display Confirms CEO Pete Lau

    By
    |

    OnePlus TV is just two days away and as the launch time is inching closer, new details are pouring in at an alarming rate. The latest information comes from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who took to Twitter to share that the smart TV will have a bezel-less display. Lau also tweeted some pictures of the OnePlus TV for a clearer definition.

    OnePlus TV To Have Bezel-Less Display

     

    OnePlus TV Goes Bezel-Less

    OnePlus is busy gearing up for its launch event, set to take place on September 26. The latest bits of details from the CEO himself is pulsing the excitement for eager OnePlus fans. The tweet also shows that the OnePlus TV will have curved corners. The tweet goes on to say that no detail is too small for the premium device.

    The OnePlus TV will have a glass panel in the front which is deemed bezel-less. According to the images tweeted by Lau, the two smart TVs vary in certain specifications, which further confirm the earlier speculated rumors.

    OnePlus TV Integrated Features

    The OnePlus TV is believed to seamlessly integrate with OnePlus smartphone, an earlier tweet showcased. The integration shows that the volume of the TV drops if the connected smartphone gets a phone call. The smart TV is also equipped with Oxygen play content service, a unique feature of OnePlus. An earlier tweet also showed the design of the TV stand, further hinting how the OnePlus TV will look.

     

    OnePlys TV Launch

    Additionally, CEO Lau also posted another tweet about the OnePlus TV. "We've worked with the best in the industry to deliver an amazing picture quality for the smart TV," Lau says. The launch will take place in two days, Lau asks his fans to gear up, initiating a hype for the OnePlus TV.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus tv news
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue