OnePlus TV To Have Bezel-Less Display Confirms CEO Pete Lau
OnePlus TV is just two days away and as the launch time is inching closer, new details are pouring in at an alarming rate. The latest information comes from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who took to Twitter to share that the smart TV will have a bezel-less display. Lau also tweeted some pictures of the OnePlus TV for a clearer definition.
OnePlus TV Goes Bezel-Less
OnePlus is busy gearing up for its launch event, set to take place on September 26. The latest bits of details from the CEO himself is pulsing the excitement for eager OnePlus fans. The tweet also shows that the OnePlus TV will have curved corners. The tweet goes on to say that no detail is too small for the premium device.
To make premium design, no detail is too small, so we make the bezel less. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/CROXRKGmcP— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 23, 2019
The OnePlus TV will have a glass panel in the front which is deemed bezel-less. According to the images tweeted by Lau, the two smart TVs vary in certain specifications, which further confirm the earlier speculated rumors.
OnePlus TV Integrated Features
The OnePlus TV is believed to seamlessly integrate with OnePlus smartphone, an earlier tweet showcased. The integration shows that the volume of the TV drops if the connected smartphone gets a phone call. The smart TV is also equipped with Oxygen play content service, a unique feature of OnePlus. An earlier tweet also showed the design of the TV stand, further hinting how the OnePlus TV will look.
We've worked with the best in the industry to deliver amazing picture quality. Ready to see it in person in 2 days? #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/ZCxxVpobxQ— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 24, 2019
OnePlys TV Launch
Additionally, CEO Lau also posted another tweet about the OnePlus TV. "We've worked with the best in the industry to deliver an amazing picture quality for the smart TV," Lau says. The launch will take place in two days, Lau asks his fans to gear up, initiating a hype for the OnePlus TV.
