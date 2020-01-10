LG G9 ThinQ Leaked Case Render Reiterates Horizontal Quad-Rear Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has started working on its next-generation flagship smartphone called the LG G9 ThinQ. The CAD-based renders and a 360-video of the device were recently leaked indicating the key design elements. The South Korean manufacturer is said to launch its premium smartphone at the MWC 2020 event scheduled for next month, i.e, February 2020. Now, another leak confirms the design elements suggested via the previous leak.

The LG G9 ThinQ new leaks come in the form of protective case images. The leaked images reveal a quad-camera setup stacked horizontally. The same was tipped by the CAD-cased renders. The handset will feature a dedicated Google Assistant key on the left panel along with the volume keys.

The power key is placed on the left while the bottom of the device has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille, and a microphone. While the leaked cased renders don't suggest the display size, it reveals an almost bezel-less design.

Moreover, the display is said to feature a waterdrop notch. It isn't known why LG is sticking to a U-shaped notch when most of the manufacturers are shifting towards a punch-hole design.

Also, the fingerprint scanner isn't visible in the leaked case renders. This makes us believe in the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner as a biometric authentication measure.

The device has been earlier tipped to sport an OLED display measuring somewhere between 6.7-inches- 6.9-inches. The display resolution has been undisclosed, however, we can expect at least an FHD+ resolution.

The previous renders leak had suggested 169.4 x 77.6 x 98.8 mm dimensions. Also, the handset is likely to come equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor. Notably, this chipset comes with an integrated modem for 5G connectivity.

So, the LG G9 ThinQ could be launched as a 5G handset in the market. As of now, the information related to hardware and software features of the device is limited. But, we expect some details in the coming days.

