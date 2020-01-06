ENGLISH

    LG G9 Leaked CAD-Based Renders, 360-degree Video Reveals Design In Full Glory

    It hasn't been a week since we entered the year 2020 and the internet is already flooded with leaks surrounding upcoming smartphones. Adding on to the list is the LG G9 which is said to be the company's next-generation flagship. The renders of the device have surfaced online revealing the key design elements.

    LG G9 Leaked CAD-Based Renders, 360-degree Video Reveals Design

     

    LG G9 Leaked Online

    The LG G9 CAD-based renders have been leaked by Cashkaro.com in association with @Onleaks. The new leak also reveals a 360-degree video of the upcoming handset leaving very little to the imagination.

    Starting with the front, the device can be seen sporting a tall display with a waterdrop-notch housing the selfie camera. The bezels seem to be narrow on the edges; however, the top and chin appear to be slightly thick compared to the side-panels. The handset is tipped to come with 169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8 mm dimensions and offer a display between 6.7-inches- 6.9-inches.

    The display is said to be an OLED panel similar to its predecessor and will also incorporate a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The leaked renders suggest a gradient black rear panel. However, we might see some more color options during the launch.

    The rear panel can be seen sporting a horizontal-camera setup which is said to pack as many as four sensors. Notably, this leak doesn't reveal the camera hardware. As for the placement of the ports and the keys, the power, and the volume keys are placed at the left panel.

    The right edge will have a dedicated Google Assistant key. The top of the LG G9 will be accommodated with a SIM card slot, while at the bottom it packs a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille.

    The leak doesn't reveal any information on the processor and other hardware. However, it is being speculated that the LG G9 could be launched at the MWC 2020 with a Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G connectivity support.

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
