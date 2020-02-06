ENGLISH

    ZTE To Participate At MWC With Strong Precautions Against Coronavirus

    By
    |

    Fearing the spread of coronavirus, a couple of smartphone companies said they were backing out of the MWC event, a couple of weeks from now. LG and ZTE were among the few that announced backing out. But looks like ZTE will go ahead and participate in the event as planned.

    The Chinese company clarified that it would still have a stall at the upcoming mobile event. The company announced that it would participate as planned, showcasing comprehensive 5G end-to-end solutions and a wide variety of 5G devices via its Twitter handle.

    Precautions Against Coronavirus

    Earlier reports noted that ZTE was backing out of the MWC event and canceling its press conference there due to practical issues like travel and visa delays. Presently, the death toll due to the coronavirus in China has increased to 563. The number of confirmed cases rose to 28,018.

    At the same time, ZTE is taking precautions and strong safeguards regarding the deadly virus, by following the guidelines of WHO and the Chinese health department. "ZTE will ensure that all employees from mainland China, including non-Chinese nationals, have no symptoms two weeks before departure and arrival in the MWC," the company said in a statement.

    The Chinese tech company also said that it would ensure that all senior company executives heading to Barcelona for the event to participate in the high-level meetings will self-isolate themselves in Europe for at least two weeks before MWC. Additionally, all ZTE employees are required to undergo two weeks of self-isolation to ensure the health and safety of the staff.

     

    ZTE confirmed that it would be available at MCW Barcelona in stalls 3F30, Hall 3, FIRA GRAN VIA. The company also said that the exhibition stand and equipment are disinfected daily. On the other hand, LG Electronics has confirmed that it won't be attending the event.

    Read More About: news mwc 2020 smartphones zte
    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 17:16 [IST]
