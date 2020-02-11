ENGLISH

    Sony, TCL Add To List Of Companies Withdrawing MWC Event Fearing Coronavirus

    The list of companies pulling back from the MWC event is expanding. With roughly two weeks to the biggest mobile event, Sony and TCL have announced their withdrawal over fears of coronavirus. There's a dampening spirit around the MWC 2020 as more and more tech players announce their withdrawal.

    MWC 2020: Sony, TCL Pull Out Of Event Fearing Coronavirus

     

    Sony Backs Out

    The growing list of top companies backing out of the MWC event includes LG, Ericcson, NVIDIA, Amazon, and now, Sony and TCL. Most of these companies, including LG, are chalking out plans to hold private events to showcase this year's tech gadgets.

    "As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain," Sony announced in a public notice.

    Sony too is planning to host a live press conference through a live stream via its official Xperia YouTube channel. The online event is scheduled to take place during the same dates as the MWC event, on February 24.

    TCL Adds To The List

    Apart from Sony, TCL also announced that it would be backing out of the MWC event over similar fears. Just like Sony and LG, the company would also host a private event to reveal the new launches. However, there would be no on-site press conference citing the risk of transferring the deadly virus to the staff and other attendees.

    While WHO has declared the novel coronavirus as an epidemic and a global emergency, GSMA, the organizers of the MWC event, has assured the attendees and the participants that there would be stringent measures at the venue. With still two weeks to go, a couple of other tech companies might make similar announcements.

    It is surely a matter of concern as big tech companies like Amazon have backed out of the event. But GSMA has assured to keep the show going. "While the GSMA confirms some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating the next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong," the organizing company said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
