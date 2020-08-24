JioFiber Set-Top Box Users Get JioNews On Its Platform News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching Amazon Prime for its set-top box users, Reliance Jio is expanding its OTT offerings in the country. The company has now added JioNews access at its set-top box. Under this new offering, customers will get access to videos, magazines, newspapers, photo galleries, and breaking news.

Earlier, this facility was available for only selected users, especially smartphone users, but now JioFiber set-top box users can also get the access. After this integration, JioFiber users will get the whole package of news, including all trending news, magazines, newspapers, magazines, videos, and news from all leading portals.

For the unaware, Jio News is somehow similar to Google News, where Jio is offering content in 12+ languages, 350+ e-papers, 800+ magazines, and trending videos along with photos.

Talking about its features, JioNews provides news from newspapers from the Your Paper section in the application. It offers a bookmark option that allows users to continue reading the magazines and also has a voice search feature.

JioNews allows users to view pages via full screen and full pageview. The latest development comes soon after Jio announced its partnership with Voot Select and Voot Kids after joining hands with Viacom 18.

Reliance Jio Partners With Hoichoi

Apart from providing JioNews, Reliance Jio is offering content from Hoichoi, a leading OTT platform for Bengali content. The facility is available for all customers who are using Silver and above plans, where users will get 2,000 hours of all Bengali movies and originals shows.

Additionally, Hoichoi users that are using Hindi channels will also get Hindi content. Furthermore, Hoichoi has announced the launch of the First Day First Show, which means JioFiber users will get all Bengali and Hindi content from Hoichoi on the first day of the launch.

