JioFiber Offers Free Calls, Data For Two Days To Select Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last week, subscribers of JioFiber, the broadband service launched by the company took to social media to vent out their complaints related to network outage for over a day. As an apology for the network disruption, the company is offering some notable benefits for its users. Notably, these benefits will be added along with those of the existing JioFiber plan.

JioFiber Users Get Two-Day Benefit

Going by the same, select JioFiber subscribers are getting two days of free benefits including unlimited voice and data. This benefit is being rolled out to users who experienced network disruptions a few days ago. This benefit is called Unlimited 2days by Reliance Jio and will be added to the benefits offered by the existing plan.

The Unlimited 2days plan offers unlimited data, unlimited voice, and complimentary access to OTT apps for a limited period. The two-day plan is listed in the MyPlans section on the MyJio app. Notably, the two-day plan will pause the use of your existing billed plan for two days and there won't be any deduction of data usage from the same. It only offers unlimited voice and data benefits for two days.

Free 2GB Data Benefit For Prepaid Users

Well, this is not the first time that Jio is offering free and additional data benefits for users. Recently, the telco offered 2GB additional data for free for select prepaid subscribers without any specific reason. This 2GB high-speed data benefit was rolled out to select users and it has a validity of four days. And, there was no clarity regarding why users got this additional data from the telco.

Are you a JioFiber user who faced any network disruption last week? Did you get the free two-day plan from the company providing unlimited voice and data benefits? Do let us know via the comments section below.

