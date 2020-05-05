JioFiber Offering 10,000GB Data Per Month At Rs. Rs. 101,988 Annual Prepaid Pack News oi-Priyanka Dua

JioFiber is providing both monthly and annual prepaid plans to its customers. At present, the company is offering six annual prepaid packs. For the unaware, the company is also offering content from OTT platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot, and JioCinema. So, in that case, we will give you a complete list of annual plans.

Reliance JioFiber Annual Plans: Details

The first plan of JioFiber is offering 100 Mbps speed alongside 200GB+50GB. It also ships free calling, subscription for JioSaavan along with JioCinema. The plan is priced at Rs. 8,388, and it is valid for 360 days. The plan is known as the Bronze Plan, and it provides unlimited calling.

The second plan in that list is named as Silver plan, where it is offering 100 Mbps speed along with 400GB+200GB data per month. It includes free calling to all networks. It is priced at Rs. 10,188, and it is available for 360 days.

The Gold plan ships 250 Mbps speed for 360 and 720 days. It provides 1000GB+250GB data every month. Besides, it offers TV video calling and gaming benefits. This plan is priced at Rs. 15,588, and Rs. 31, 176 for 360 days and 720 days, respectively.

Then, there's a Diamond plan which offers 500 Mbps speed along with 2500GB+ 250GB data per month. This plan will cost you Rs. 29,988 for 360 days. It also includes free TV video calling and gaming worth Rs. 1200.

Reliance JioFiber has also launched the Platinum plan. This plan is specially designed for those who are looking for high-speed internet. The plan ships 1 Gbps speed alongside 500GB data every month. The company is also offering gaming services, TV video calling, device security, unlimited calling, and double data benefits at Rs. 47,988 excluding GST.

Lastly, there's a Titanium plan which is priced at Rs. 101,988, excluding GST for one year. If we talk about the benefits then you'll get 1Gbps speed along with 10,000GB data every month. Apart from that, this plan ship TV video calling and gaming services. Also, these annual plans ship extra data for six months for the first time only.

