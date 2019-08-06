Reliance Jio GigaFiber Plans Might Not Be As Cheap As Its Mobile Plans: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is reportedly going to launch its GigaFiber broadband service at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12. However, the operator has been testing its services in some metro cities quite some time for free. Now, it is expected that the company will soon announce the pricing and plans for its subscribers.

However, a new report by the brokerage firm, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch has informed that Jio may offer three broadband plans under the GigaFiber service, and none of the three plans may be as affordable or inexpensive as its mobile has been.

The report further suggested that the three plans in question are likely to be broadband only, broadband + DTH, and an unlimited plan that would include broadband, DTH, and IoT-specific connectivity.

According to the plans, the Basic plan will offer 100Mbps minimum speed and there are chances that it could be priced at Rs. 500. While the other one is known as the Triple Pay plan which is likely to be priced at Rs. 600 per month. This plan offers a combo pack of DTH, broadband, and landline for 28 days of validity and up to 100GB of data.

And lastly, a Premium plan where the company is expected to offer DTH, broadband, landline, and support for IoT devices. This plan will be available at Rs.1,000 per month.

Meanwhile, Jio is expected to launch new products like GigaRouter and GigaTV set-top box devices, Internet of Things (IoT) products such as a smart speaker, Wi-Fi extender, TV camera, video and audio dongle, and smart plug among others.

Our Thoughts

Even though there is no official announcement by the company on the plans, but as we all know that Jio has been aggressive with its pricing. So we are hopeful that the operator will not disappoint its subscribers with its upcoming service.

