List Of All OTT Services That You Will Get With JioFiber

Reliance Jio has already disrupted the telecom industry, and now its broadband services are doing the same. The JioFiber is trying all possible means to become the best broadband player in the country. The company has tied up with all OTT players to offer the best content services to its customers. In fact, Jio is offering content from its in-house application, such as JioCinema and JioTV.

Recently, the company has joined hands with Amazon Prime and Zee5. So, in that way, we will note down all OTT services that you will get after opting for JioFiber services.

JioFiber Brings Zee5 Subscription

The broadband service provider has recently joined hands with Zee5 to provide free access to Silver quarterly and above plan users. The company is offering a premium subscription to all old and new users. In fact, the company is three months of services for free, if you are opting for one month plan.

JioFiber Joins Hands With Amazon Prime

The company has also announced its partnership with Amazon Prime to offer premium services to its Gold and above plan users. Under this partnership, users will get all content from the Amazon library, including movies, shows, and original content. The offer is only available with Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 1,299, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

SunNXT, Voot, And AltBalaji

The company is also offering services from SunNXT, Voot, ALT Balaji. Under these partnerships, the user will get content from regional content. Both SunNXT and Voot are available with all six-packs, while ALT Balaji is available with five plans, i.e Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans.

HoiChoi, ShemarooME, And Lionsgate Play

JioFiber ships content from international OTT players also like Lionsgate Play, where you get access to all movies, shows, games, channels, and more. On the other hand, ShemarooME ships Hindi movies and shows with all plans.

Sony LIV And Disney+ Hotstar

The broadband service provider is also offering content services from these OTT players. These services are also available on five plans.

JioSaavn, JioTV, And JioCinema

These three services are available with all plans, including the Bronze pack. So, this means you don't need to buy other plans if you are looking for only these services.

