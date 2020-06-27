List Of Broadband Players Offering 100 Mbps Speed For Work From Home

ENGLISH

    Work from home has become a new norm due to COVID- 19, and it has increased the consumption of the internet in the country. Internet companies are trying their level best to fulfill the needs of their users. In fact, they have announced dozens of new plans and packs along with several benefits.

    So, if you are looking for plans from JioFiber, BSNL, ACT Fibernet, and Airtel Xstream that offers 100 Mbps speed with their basic plans, then you should go through these plans.

    JioFiber Broadband Plans With 100 Mbps Speed: Details

    JioFiber has launched its services in 2019, and now it has more than 1 million customers on its platform. The company is offering six plans, where it is offering speed between 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps. However, you'll get 100 Mbps speed with only two plans, i.e Rs. 699 and Rs. 849. The plan of Rs. 699 is providing 150GB data at 100 Mbps speed. It includes TV video calling, gaming, and home networking, while Rs. 849 is offering 250GB data with the same speed and benefits.

    ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans With 100 Mbps Speed: Details

    ACT Fibernet is offering its services in 18 circles, and it is expanding its reach to other parts of the country. If we talk about the 100 Mbps plan, then the company is offering a 100 Mbps plan in Delhi at Rs. 799. The Rs. 799 plan is available in Delhi, where you get 1,500GB data. After the given data ends, you will only get 512 Kbps speed.

    BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans With 100 Mbps Speed: Details

    The state-run telecom operator plans start at Rs. 777, where you get 50 Mbps speed, while Rs. 1,277 BharatFibre plan is offering 100 Mbps speed along with 750GB data per month. If we talk about other plans, then they are priced at Rs. 1,999, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 4,499, Rs. 5,999, Rs 9,999, and Rs. 16,999.

     

    Airtel Xstream Broadband Plan With 100 Mbps Speed: Details

    Airtel is providing its internet services in many parts of the country. The company has different plans that start from Rs. 799 and goes up to Rs. 3,999, where you get speed between 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps. The first plan of Rs. 799 is providing 100 Mbps speed along 150 GB data along with Airtel Xstream benefits. After looking at all plans, we would suggest you to opt for JioFiber plans as they will fulfill all your needs, whether it is data, calling, and entertainment. The company is taking care of all three aspects.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
