Reliance JioFiber Users To Get Access To Netflix

After launching a new plan for its customers, JioFiber is now offering Netflix access to those who have opted for a plan of Rs. 1,499 and above. This means the new benefit is available on three packs, i.e, Diamond, Diamond+, Platinum, and Titanium. In fact, the service is completely free with these plans.

Netflix Available On JioFiber Three Packs

At present, Reliance Jio is offering Netflix services with only four plans that are priced at Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. On the other hand, if we look at Netflix Basic plan, then it is available at Rs. 499 that allows users to stream content on HD quality.

The Netflix Basic Plan is offering unlimited content, including movies, videos, and original shows. These services are available on laptop, mobile, TV, and tablet. Similarly, the company is offering Mobile and Mobile+ plans that are not highly-priced. Moreover, Netflix is providing two more plans that are known as Standard and Premium. Apart from these packs, JioFiber users can avail Netflix Standard and Premium packs by paying extra Rs. 150 and Rs. 300 per month, reports TelecomTalk.

Details Of All JioFiber Plans That Ships Netflix

The Diamond plan of Rs. 1, 499 is offering is valid for 30 days. It ships 300 Mbps speed (300 Mbps for upload and 300 Mbps download), unlimited data, free calling, and access to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, SUN NXT, Voot, AltBalaji, ShemarooMe, JioCinema, and JioSaavan. The Diamond+ plan is offering data up to 2,750GB data at 500 Mbps speed, free unlimited calls, video calling from TV, gaming, and device security for five products.

The Platinum JioFiber plan will cost you Rs. 3,999., where it is offering access to 12 OTT apps, including Netflix, data up to 7,500GB data at 1 Gbps speed, free calling, gaming, and device security. Lastly, there is a Titanium plan, which is providing data up to 10000GB with 1 Gbps speed. Notably, these above-listed plans are without tax. So, in case we calculate the new rates with taxes, then packs will cost you Rs. 1768.82,Rs. 2,948.82, Rs. 4,718.82, and Rs. 10,028.82.

