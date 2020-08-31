JioFiber Launches Rs. 399 Plan With Up To 150 Mbps: How To Get It? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has brought a new broadband plan in the country. The new JioFiber plan is priced at Rs 399 and will be available from September 1, 2020. The new internet plan comes after Airtel Xstream announced its offerings for One Plan.

The new plan of Rs. 399 is offering a one-month free trial, access to 10 OTT apps, 4K set-top box, 150 Mbps unlimited data to all users. JioFiber customers that have opted between August 15 to 31 will also get a 30-day free trial offer on the MyJio application.

JioFiber Rs. 399 Broadband Plan: Detail

JioFiber's new broadband plan is providing 150 Mbps data, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, SUN NXT, ALT Balaji, and many more. This plan is also offering unlimited calling. In fact, the company has announced that if a user doesn't like the services, then it will take the services back. Additionally, the free services are available to all new customers.

How To Get The Rs. 399 JioFiber Plan

Step 1: First, you have to check the Jio'swebsite.

Step 2: Then, you need to look for JioFiber plans.

Step 3: After that, you have to tap on the Buy Now option, then it will redirect you towards the registration pack.

Step 4: You have to write the name and mobile number, then you will receive the OTP.

Step 5: After registering the number and getting the OTP, you have to confirm the address by giving your pincode, state, city, building, and flat/ office number, then you need to click the submit button.

JioFiber Six Packs: Details

Apart from this new plan, users can look for other packs that are available at Rs. 699, Rs. 849, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. These plans are offering 100 Mbps, 250 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps speed. Further, the plans are offering data up to 350GB, 500GB, 1,750GB, 4,000GB, 7,500GB, and 15,000GB.

Besides, these plans ship unlimited calling, gaming, video calling, home networking, and device security up to five devices. These plans are known as Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. These broadband plans are offering original shows, videos, and movies up to 12 apps which are worth Rs. 1,500.

Best Mobiles in India