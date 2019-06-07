Super Plastronics Launched Kodak FHD LED TVs: Price, Specification & More News oi-Priyanka Dua

Kodak brand licensee Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd. has expanded its new KODAK XPRO TV series with the launch of KODAK 43FHDXPRO and 50FHDXPRO TVs.

These new series are equipped with features such as 1 GB memory and flash storage of up to 8 GB.

The 43-inch FHD variant comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080pixels with a display size of 108cm while the 50-inch FHD variant comes with the same resolution and a display size of 124 cm.

Besides these latest offerings are loaded with features such as WIFI connectivity, LAN connectivity, Web browsing, and MIRACAST.

The 43FHDXPRO and 50FHDXPRO TVs will be available exclusively on Flipkart at an exclusive price of Rs. 20,999 & Rs. 24,999, respectively. Both the TVs are launching on Flipkart on 10th June.

In addition, KODAK 43FHDXPRO and 50FHDXPRO TVs are equipped with CORTEX CA53 Quad Core and CORTEX CA53 Dual Core processors, respectively

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director, and CEO, SPPL said, "We embrace change and have always been innovating to bring a different experience to our customers. Recently we added KODAK XPRO TVs to our family of TV products so customers can experience big screen TVs with affordable prices."

Launch Of 32HDXSMART XPRO And 40FHDXSMARTXPRO

The company has introduced two new models under the series namely Kodak 32HDXSMART XPRO and 40FHDXSMARTXPRO TVs this year in April. Both are coupled with an impressive array of features, the all-new Kodak XPRO series is equipped with Quad Core 1.5 GHz, a 1 GB memory and flash storage of up to 8 GB.

The 32-inch HD Plus variant comes with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels with a display size of 80 cm while the 40-inch FHD variant has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a display size of 102 cm.

These latest offerings from Kodak are come with the smart wall which comes with intelligent features such as Wi-Fi, USB connectivity, and is pre-loaded with Apps like Gmail, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Hotstar and Netflix.

In fact, Kodak 32HDXSMART and 40FHDXSMART XPRO TVs are available on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 10999 & Rs. 16999, respectively. The Kodak XPRO series is equipped with Quad Core,1.5 GHz and comes with Android Nougat 7.1