Kodak's Bluetooth Speaker launched in India at Rs. 3,290

Super Plastronics, a Kodak brand licensee, has unveiled its portable speaker, marking the beginning of its venture of creating a complete sound experience, priced at just Rs. 3,290.

The budget speaker is outfitted with Bluetooth connectivity and support for an auxiliary wire and a micro USB jack. In addition to boasting of a battery capable of lasting for over 5 hours, it can be connected to an additional speaker in order to create an amplified sound experience for the user.

The speakers are well designed, and built in a way that appeals to the tech-savvy generation of today.

Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. India-says, "We are excited to welcome our newest addition, the portable Bluetooth TV speaker to the Kodak family. We are also planning to increase our line of speakers slowly and venture into sound bars as well. We hope to continue building on this and providing a complete experience to the consumer when it comes to electronics".

The speaker, a 4.0 + EDR Bluetooth version is equipped with a powerful 10W sound output which has a reach of up to 10 meters. The speaker can be connected to any television, with or without Bluetooth and is specially designed for music enthusiasts looking for that edge of innovation and entertainment. Its portable design and wireless Bluetooth music streaming allows you to take your music wherever you go.

The speakers will be available across all leading e-commerce platforms - Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm.