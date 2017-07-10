Sony launches MHC-VD50 home speaker for party lovers

Sony India launched a new product in the Home Audio System category, the MHC-V50D party speakers. The V50D is the successor to the Sony's MHC-V44D launched last year in the country. MHC-V50D comes with a bunch of advancements that go hand-in-hand with the necessities of contemporary users. The speaker system has been priced at Rs. 33,990 and will be available in the market July 13th onwards.

MHC-V50D comes with multiple connectivity options including NFC, Bluetooth and USB support. Users can connect their smartphones or mobile devices directly to the speaker.

MHC-V50D also supports motion control which means users can install the Fiestable app on their smartphone and control the V50D speaker with motion control feature available on the app. Motion control enables users to change tracks by slightly jerking the phone towards right or left. Users can also control volume via using the feature. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store. The speaker also proffers Guitar connectivity and has a Karaoke mode to give users a complete music experience.

However, the highlight of this speaker is the party lighting in-built in the gizmo itself which is customizable using the Fiestable app. Users can control the light on the speakers using the app itself and even more interestingly you get to control the color of the light as well.

The LED touch panel on the speakers for sure provide for an easy accessibility.

MHC-VD50 comes with Smart High Power Technology along with Party Chain Effect feature. The Party Chain Effect allows users to connect multiple VD50's and they all play the same track simultaneously.

MHC-VD50 is an obvious upgrade over VD44. The party lights on the speaker make it a one-of-a-kind music product. It's one box design makes it easy to carry around and portable to some extent. It certainly looks great while it is turned on and also adds aesthetics to the room it is placed in.