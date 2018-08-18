Leaked: Motorola smart speaker has an uncanny likeliness to a Google Home

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Home smart speaker alongside the much anticipated Galaxy S9 smartphone. The Galaxy Home brings a smart speaker and Bixby smart assistant together. Now, it seems Motorola wants to jump on to the smart speaker bandwagon, reports Android Pure.

While the smart speaker segment is dominated by Amazon, with Google grabbing the second spot, it doesn't seem to stop other OEMs from introducing their own smart speakers. The leaked promotional photos and renders suggest that the new smart speakers will be called Motorola AI Assistant.

The images also suggest that the smart speaker will be restricted to the Chinese market, at least for now. This is suggested by the predominance of Chinese companies in the promotional material, including Chinese search engine Baidu.

What's unclear is that whether the Motorola AI Assistant will feature Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or some other virtual assistant software. Motorola already has a Moto Mod that turns a Moto smartphone into a smart speaker with Alexa integration. But that doesn't seem to be happening with the AI Assistant.

Aesthetically, the smart speaker is clearly lifted from Google Home, with a light grey color scheme, grated fabric, and white plastic. This is the first time we've heard of a smart speaker from Motorola.

The lack of information combined with the uncanny similarity with the Google Home indicates that the device will be exclusive to the Chinese market, and will not compete directly with Google or Amazon directly.

Besides, Motorola has also filed a patent for a foldable smartphone. The device can transform into a tablet when extended. According to the findings at the World Intellectual Property Organization, the hinge would sport a similar design as seen on the Lenovo Yoga Android tablet.

The patent was awarded back in March this year. The patent hints a similar design of a foldable smartphone, a concept shown by Lenovo couple of years ago. The device will have the same ability to unfold into a tablet.

The drawings show that the device will comprise of three parts. The smartphone will most likely feature a versatile build making it possible to use it in phone mode and tablet mode. The third configuration will be where the screen could be propped up almost like it had a kickstand, ideal for watching videos.