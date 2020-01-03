LG To Unveil First Downward-Rolling TV At CES 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

LG is gearing up to launch another rollable TV at CES 2020. However, unlike the first generation, the new LG rollable TV will roll downwards from the ceiling, a new report suggests. The downward-rolling TV can potentially be mounted into the ceiling in a bid to save the living room space.

LG Downward-Rolling TV

Back in 2019, LG revealed the first rollable TV that rolled upwards from a base stand. In contrast, the new TV will roll down from the ceiling reports Yonhap News Agency from South Korea. The unnamed sources in the report say that the tech giant has drafted the design to clear up some living room real estate.

The previous LG Rollable OLED TV launched at CES 2019 came with an aluminum base stand. The unique part was that users could roll out as much of the screen that was needed. This too saves a lot of space as the TV can simply be put away when not in use. Moreover, the rollable TV design removes the aspect ratio issues like black bars.

At the moment, there's nothing much known about the upcoming LG rollable TV. It might seem like the TV can be flipped around the room, but that's not the case. A report by CNET from 2019 says that there is no technological mechanism to re-orient the picture at the moment.

What To Expect

TV technology has come a long way in terms of resolution, display types, and more. Today we have ultra-premium segments that roll out sleek designs in terms of form factor. The upcoming LG downward-rolling TV at CES 2020 will mark the first-of-its-kind, but there are certain factors that we should be skeptical of.

For instance, once the TV is mounted on the ceiling, it might be uncomfortable for viewing as the ceiling could be too high for the viewing experience. We'll know how LG will tackle these issues at the CES 2020 event soon.

Best Mobiles in India