LG Electronics to unveil its flagship TV line up at CES 2019

LG Electronics has introduced their 2019 range of flagship TVs with ThinQ AI. The new TV is powered by the company's second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm.

The α9 Gen 2 range includes LG's Z9, W9, E9, and C9 series OLED TVs and it will be revealed at CES 2019.

The 88-inch Z9 OLED TV boasts higher processing capabilities for delivering the most realistic 8K picture quality that looks sharp, vivid and detailed thanks to 8K upscaling and improved noise reduction, LG said in a statement.

In addition to content source detection, the new processor finely adjusts the tone mapping curve in accordance with ambient conditions to offer optimized screen brightness, leveraging its ability to understand how the human eye perceives images in different lighting.

The processor uses the TV's ambient light sensor to measure light levels, automatically adjusting brightness to compensate as needed. The α9 Gen 2 AI can further refine HDR content by adjusting the brightness to transform even the darkest scenes into ones with incredible contrast, detail, and depth of color, even in brightly-lit rooms. And by leveraging Dolby's latest imaging innovation which intelligently adjusts Dolby Vision content, LG TVs deliver a compelling HDR experience under varying ambient light.

Furthermore, the sound quality is augmented by an intelligent algorithm that can up-mix two-channel audio to deliver convincing virtual 5.1 surround sound. The α9 Gen 2 optimizes output based on content type, making voices clearer in movies, dramas and news broadcasts, among others. Users can adjust sound settings to suit room conditions or let their LG TV intelligently set the perfect levels based on its positioning.

The α9 Gen 2 also powers the company's 2019 flagship 75-inch 8K LCD TV (model SM99). LG's 2019 premium LCD TVs lineup (SM9X and SM8X series) will be rolled out with a new name: NanoCell TV, to better highlight the picture enhancement provided by NanoCell technology (NanoColor), color accuracy in wide viewing angle (NanoAccuracy) and ultra-narrow thin bezel with a sleek design (NanoBezel). LG's NanoCell TVs also offer AI-enhanced picture and sound, powered by a deep learning algorithm, as well as the streamlined experience offered by ThinQ.

And through the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports, all 2019 OLED TVs and selected NanoCell TVs with ThinQ AI will support high frame rate (HFR). The result is smoother and clearer motion at 120 frames per second for better rendering of fast-action content such as sports and action movies.