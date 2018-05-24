LG unveils a 77-inch rollable OLED display panel

LG has already given us a sneak peek of both transparent OLED and rollable OLED displays. Now it seems the technology will be closer than we think. LG has shown off what it calls the world's first 77-inch transparent flexible OLED display.

Blending its transparent and rollable OLED display techs in a single display shows how ahead the company has come in terms of its development. The new panel is capable of the standard Ultra HD (UHD) resolution of 3840 × 2160 with 40 percent transparency.

"LG Display is proud to have a pioneering role in the 50-year history of LCD innovations by introducing world-first and world-best technologies such as IPS," LG Display executive vice president and chief technology officer In-Byeong Kang said in a statement. "We will continue to create innovations in the display industry by establishing a new display paradigm with OLED technology and opening another revolutionary chapter of display history."

While these new technologies might make to your living rooms in the future, they won't be useful if you are planning to purchase a new TV set.

Besides, LG along with Google also unveiled a 4.3-inch OLED 18MP display comes with a resolution of 4800 x 3840. It has a pixel density of 1443PPi and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both companies referred to it as the "world's highest-resolution OLED on-glass display."

If we compare the new display with the HTC Vive, you'll find that the latter has two 3.6-inch displays with resolutions of 1,200 x 1,080. The higher-end HTC Vive Pro has two 3.5-inch displays with resolutions of 1,600 x 1,440. The Vive Pro maxes out at 615PPI, making this new LG panel about 57% better than HTC's best offering.

A person with great vision sees in an estimated resolution of 9,600 x 9,000 with a PPI density of 2,183. Basically, this new display from Google and LG is about half as good as our own eyes. But before you get too excited, the VR headset won't be available any time soon. Google rep Carlin Verri told 9to5Google that the companies started this project to push the industry forward.

In other words, this is just proof that these displays can be created, and there are no plans to use them in any consumer products yet. In any case, the display will require huge processing power to make use of two displays with that kind of pixel density in a headset. Still, the fact that this is possible is pretty exciting.