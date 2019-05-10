ENGLISH

    Marvel's Avengers: Endgame en route to becoming all-time highest grosser

    The highest grossing movie to date is James Cameron's Avatar.

    By
    |

    Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has been shattering records ever since it hit the silver screen. The movie first toppled the record for most advanced bookings, followed by the biggest opening night at the box office. The movie has now become the second highest grossing movie of all time, after James Cameron's sci-fi spectacle - Avatar.

    Until now, Avengers: Endgame has collected $2.3 billion which is a tad lower than Avatar's lifetime collection of $2.78 billion. The Marvel movie recently surpassed another James Cameron movie - Titanic which has now slipped to the third spot.

    This also marks as the record time for a movie to cross the 2 billion mark. Only four other movies have managed to surpass this mark in Hollywood - Avatar ($2.788 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion).

    Speaking of the Indian box office, Avengers: Endgame also broke the record for the biggest opening collection of Rs 53 crore, which was previously held by Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindustan. The Marvel film also became the first Hollywood to cross the Rs 300 crore mark.

    Movies that rake in huge numbers usually focus on the GFX and action sequences and sometimes fall short of a good script. However, that's not the case with the latest Marvel flick, as it has received great reviews from moviegoers across the globe.

    Besides, the Disney Corporation has announced that Avengers: Endgame, which has surpassed the $2 billion mark in just 11 days of release, will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 11th

    Disney CEO Bob Iger also confirmed that Marvel will be producing movies and TV series based on all the Easter Eggs are seen during throughout Endgame. The company has also shared its film release schedule through 2027. As of now, there are two untitled movies slated for 2020, and three films each in 2022 and 2023.

    Read More About: movies internet news
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
