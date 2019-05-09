Avengers: Endgame to stream exclusively on Disney+ streaming service News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Yet another video streaming service in the offing.

The Disney Corporation has announced that Avengers: Endgame, which has surpassed the $2 billion mark in just 11 days of release, will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 11th.

What's more interesting, Disney CEO Bob Iger also confirmed that all the Easter Eggs seen throughout Endgame will be turned into next round of MCU movies. The company has already shared its film release schedule through 2027. As of now, there are two untitled movies slated for 2020, and three films each in 2022 and 2023.

The Disney+ streaming service was announced in April and will be available starting November with a $6.99 per month subscription model. For people who haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War, can watch it on YouTube by paying a rental charge of Rs 100.

The new service will make sense for Disney, as its collaboration with Netflix will come to an end in late 2019. Disney is also working on a new unnamed live-action Star Wars series about Rogue One's Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna returning for the role. It will be a prequel to the 2017 Star Wars movie - Rogue One. Actor Tom Hiddleston will also be returning as Loki in a new live-action Marvel universe series on Disney+.

Many OTT players have started focusing on original content and exclusive shows, Amazon has reportedly partnered with IMDB to bring a new and free video service. The new service will be exclusive to the Amazon Fire TV device owners, and it doesn't require a prime membership.

Besides, Retail giant Walmart is also working on a low-cost video streaming service. It will go head-to-head with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video reports The Information. Walmart already has a video streaming service called Vudu which is available across all platforms, however, it only allows users to purchase and rent movies and TV shows and doesn't follow the subscription model.