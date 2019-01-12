Amazon and IMDB launch their ad-supported video-streaming service

Amazon was previously reported to be working on an ad-supported video streaming service. And, now the company has finally has been rolled out with around 130 movies and 29 TV series, but the e-commerce giant has plans to add more content frequently. The video-streaming service will be called IMDB Freedive.

"Customers already rely on IMDb to discover movies and TV shows and decide what to watch," IMDb CEO Col Needham said in a statement. "We will continue to enhance IMDb Freedive based on customer feedback and will soon make it available more widely, including on IMDb's leading mobile apps."

The titles include popular TV series such as Fringe, Heroes, The Bachelor and Gilligan's Island. On the other hand, the movie titles include films like Memento, Awakenings, A Few Good Men and Monster, among others. The video streaming service will also include original content from IMDB.

With the new streaming service, both the companies have opened themselves to more advertising revenue, which will help them to come in direct competition with Google and Facebook, which have already dominated the digital ad space. To watch IMDB Freedive titles, users will have to visit IMDB's website or with any Fire TV device.

Besides, Amazon might also be looking into providing reliable Wi-Fi to areas where broadband is limited but mobile data are available through a wide-area mesh networking.

A new patent suggests that the company wants to build a mobile networking device which will be different from a mobile hotspot but will allow for peer-to-peer (P2P) connections across multiple sets of nodes.

