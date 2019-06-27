Metz Smart Television Powered By Android TV OS Now Available In India Starting From Rs. 12,999 News oi-Vivek

Metz, the consumer electronics company from Germany has forayed into the Indian smart television space by launching four new Android OS powered smart televisions with support for various streaming services. All four televisions run on Android TV OS (Android 8.1 Oreo) certified by Google.

Metz Smart Television Features And Specifications

Metz 32-inch HD Ready Smart Television

As the name suggests, the entry-level model of the Metz smart television offers 32-inch of screen real-estate with HD Ready (720p) resolution, powered by Android TV OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The television offers dual HDMI port, and a speaker setup with 16 watt sound output with support for DTS surround sound.

The television is powered by a quad-core chipset and the remote comes with a dedicated button to access apps like YouTube and Google Assistant. The Metz 32-inch smart television retails on Amazon for Rs. 12,999.

Metz 40-inch FHD Smart Television

The second model comes with a 40-inch screen with FHD or 1080p resolution, which again runs on Android TV OS. The television offers two HDMI port and two USB port, which can be used to connect pen drives and hard disks. This model also comes with a 16-watt speaker with support for DTS surround sound, which retails in India for Rs. 20,999.

Metz 50-inch 4K Smart Television

The Metz 50-inch 4K smart television from the company is the most affordable television from the brand with a 4K resolution with support for Netflix HD streaming. The television retails for Rs. 36,999 and offers a lot of features like triple HDMI port, 20-watt stereo speaker with DTS surround sound effect and more.

Metz 55-inch 4K Smart Television

Finally, the Metz 55-inch 4K smart television is the most expensive model, which retails in India for Rs. 42,999 and also supports Netflix playback in high-definition. The television has a triple HDMI port and dual USB ports, which can be used to attach USB accessories.

Buy Metz Smart Televisions Here

What Do We Think About The Metz Smart Television Series

The Metz Smart Television Series offers a lot of features, which are not generally seen on budget smart televisions. Support for Android TV OS and Netflix HD playback is something that we don't see on most of the budget smart television available in India.

