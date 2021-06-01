Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition With Bezel-less Design Launched; Price Set At Rs. 23,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition has been launched in the country. The smart TV is an upgraded version of the Mi TV 4A 40 with a new bezel-less design. Other features include a 60Hz refresh rate, built-in Chromecast, and much more. Let's dive into details.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Features

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features a 40-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS screen with a 178-degree viewing angle, 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It ships with the company's PatchWall interface based on Android 9.0 and preloaded streaming services including Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, and among others.

The Mi TV 4A 40 comes with the quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 CPU clubbed with a Mali-450 GPU and 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There are two 10W stereo speakers with DTS-HD sound support. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, S/PDIF, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Further, the Mi TV 4A features Google Voice Assistant support and its preloaded Mi Quick Wake feature claims to turn on the TV in just 5 seconds. Lastly, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition measures 892.2 x 512.8mm excluding the base and weighs 5.48Kg including the base.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Price And Sale In India

The price of the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition has been set at Rs. 23,999. The TV will be available for purchase starting June 2 via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Studio, and Mi Retail partner stores.

Further, launch offers include up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit & debit card and EMI transactions. Besides, Flipkart has also included several bank offers and an exchange offer value of up to Rs. 11,000.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition: Should You Buy?

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition smart TV with power-packed features can be a good choice for budget-conscious users. However, by spending four thousand extra you get the recently launched Realme 4K smart TV which measures a 43-inch panel and offers better features compared to the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition.

Best Mobiles in India