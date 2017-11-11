Moonbow air purifiers are selling at a discounted price of up to Rs. 8,490

It's raining discounts on Air purifiers in the Indian market after Delhi NCR witnessed worse four days covered under the thick blanket of deadly smog. The air purifier manufacturers have started offering exciting discounts seeing the sudden interest in dealing with air pollution levels indoors.

After Xiaomi, HSIL Limited, the parent company of brand 'Moonbow' has announced a special limited offer on its air purifiers with a discount up to Rs. 7,000.

The company's air purifier range is priced at Rs. 36,990, Rs. 15,990 and Rs. 12,999, categorized into premium, mass premium and VFM respectively. The entry level room air purifier priced at Rs. 12,990 is now available for Rs. 8,490.

The mass premium model, earlier priced at Rs. 15,990 is now available for Rs. 13,499 and the premium model with a PM 2.5 meter & air quality indicator priced at will now sell at Rs. 29,990.

As per the data shared by the Moonbow team, the company's air purifiers come with Puri 5 technology, which is a 5-stage filtration process that cleans air and kills almost every pollutant present in the surrounding area.

They are powered by True HEPA filters that remove 99.97% of microscopic particles bigger than 0.3 microns from the air passing through it bringing in freshness of pristine forest air into your home. Further, to capture gases and odours, activated Charcoal filter is used in conjunction.

Additionally, model AP-A8609UIA priced now at Rs. 29,990 comes with an in-built PM 2.5 meter which gives real time information about the air quality in a particular room to track the air quality in the room.

The company also says that the air-purifier is also equipped with refreshing energizers which release more than 8 millions/cc of negative ions helping remove pollen, bacteria, odours, and chemicals from the air. The purifiers clean the air in rooms of up to 300-500 sq.ft.

Moonbow purifiers are available simultaneously one-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM Mall and brick-n-mortar outlets such as Reliance Digital, Metro Cash & Carry and select general trade outlets.