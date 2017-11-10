First Nokia 7 update brings November security patch and other improvements

Lately, the Nokia Android smartphones have been receiving consistent updates proving HMD's commitment on rolling out timely updates to the smartphones.

In a recent development, the company has rolled out the first update to the mid-range Nokia 7 smartphone that was unveiled in October in China. This update brings improvements to the November security patch to the smartphone and other improvements to the Android 7.1.1 Nougat based smartphone.

Well, this new update to the Nokia 7 is all about the performance related fixes and security patches improvements. The update brings about enhancements to the network performance, camera performance, power saver and more.

Changelog brought by the update The changelog of the update has been revealed by a screenshot posted by those at NokiaPowerUser. Going by the same, the update to the Nokia 7 measures 172MB and requires 350MB storage space for the installation. The update brings the Google security patch for November and the other improvements as mentioned above. Camera update The update also brings in optimizations for the camera app. With the same, the Nokia 7 users can capture brighter images. Also, the camera update is said to include advanced face recognition, reduced smear, color brightening and more features. Nokia 7 specs To recap on the Nokia 7 specs, the device was launched with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. At its core, there is a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo, the device features a 16MP rear camera with PDAF, Carl Zeiss optics, and f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera. There is a 3000mAh battery powering the device with 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0 among other aspects. Nokia 7 won’t reach India Within days of announcing the Nokia 7, HMD confirmed that they have no plans of launching the smartphone in India. It was announced that the device was designed for the Chinese consumers and that they have no plans of releasing it in India. Android Oreo update impending HMD had already announced that all the Nokia smartphones will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Also, the company has confirmed that the latest iteration of Android OS will be rolled out by the end of this year. In addition to Android Oreo, the Nokia phones including the Nokia 7 will get the Android P update to be launched next year as well.