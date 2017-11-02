Nokia 7 not coming to India says HMD Global's top executive

HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 7 in China. However, while we were expecting the company to launch the smartphone in India, there might be some bad news for the fans as well as the consumers.

Well, the company has confirmed that they currently have no plans to launch the Nokia 7 smartphone in India. The confirmation has been given by the company's Chief Marketing Officer Pekka Rantala. "Nokia 7 is designed for Chinese consumers, so currently we've no plans to bring it to India," Rantala has told Indian Express.

With this piece of information, it might be that Nokia 7 might never make it to the Indian market now. Besides, if you look at Nokia 8, this model has not been launched in the U.S. and even China yet. So those words coming out from the company executive has some weight on it.

This is also quite surprising though since India is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world. And seeing the amount of good feedback that consumers have given about the new Nokia devices, we were quite positive that the company would bring the handset in the country.

"We have got a great response to the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 in India. Their NPS (Net promoter score) for all these phones are a record high," Rantala said. Despite all these, it looks like the company has other plans.

In any case, HMD Global has recently launched the Nokia 2 budget offering in India. Apart from these HMD Global has launched five phones Nokia 3310, 3, 5, 6 and 8 in India so far.