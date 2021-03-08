Motorola Launches 4K Android TV Stick For Rs. 3,999: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Motorola has announced the launch of its Android TV Stick in India. The 4K Android TV Stick comes with Chromecast and Android 9.0. The newly launched stick has been launched under Flipkart's and Motorola partnership and will be available on the e-commerce platform from March 15, 2021, at Rs. 3,999.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick All Specifications

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick comes with a Cortex A53 quad-core 2 GHz 64-bit processor, Mali G31 MP2 - 850 MHz graphic engine, and Android 9.0 OS. The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick is compatible with all Android TVs and has Chromecast, which will allow users to watch mobile screens onto the television.

It also has 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of inbuilt storage. Besides, the stick comes with a resolution of 2160P, 1080P, 720P at 60 frames per second, which can offer Ultra HD and Full HD viewing angles. In addition, you'll get a remote, Google Assistant support, and it allows users to convert their smartphone into the remote. Besides, the remote has Netflix, YouTube, Zee5, and Amazon Prime keys. Then, there is an HDR10 and HLG support.

Furthermore, the device comes with Dolby Audio and supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). The newly launched stick also has a Wi-Fi chip that has been made by Broadcom. Notably, the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick has direct competition with Mi TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Mi TV Stick And Amazon Fire TV Stick Price: Details

The Mi TV Stick is available at Rs. 2,799 in the country and already available on Flipkart, Mi partner stores, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The stick is available in black color, while the Amazon Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3,999, and the Mi Box 4K will cost you Rs. 3,499. This means the Mi TV Stick is cheaper amongst all.

