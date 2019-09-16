Just In
- 8 min ago Lenovo Carme Smartwatch First Impressions: Smartwatch Lookalike With Basic Fitness Tracker Features
-
- 16 min ago Rappo Announces VH510 Gaming Headphone For Rs. 3,499 In India
- 46 min ago Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Now Available For Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, Respectively
- 1 hr ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale To Go Live On September 29: All Offers Detailed
Don't Miss
- Movies Ittymaani Made In China Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers: Mohanlal Fans Shocked!
- Education AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019 Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Lifestyle Queer Eye's Tan France's Emmy 2019 Outfit Is By This Indian Designer
- News Over 50 eminent personalities in WB opposes language imposition
- Finance 5 Export Business Ideas In India
- Automobiles MG eZS Teased Ahead Of India-Launch Next Year: To Rival The Hyundai Kona EV
- Sports Ashes 2019 Stats, Records & Results: Unstoppable Smith, undaunted Stokes, unmissable Archer leave their mark
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Motorola TV With Dedicated Gamepad Launched In India: Pricing And Specifications Announced
Motorola TV has finally seen the light of day today, marking the Lenovo-owned company's debut in the Indian TV market. The price for the TV starts from Rs. 13,999 and goes up to Rs. 64,999, depending on size and resolution. The TV runs Android TV 9.0 and will be available for purchase from September 29 as a part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.
The Motorola TV comes with multiple sizes and resolution options ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches with the options of HD to 4K screen resolutions. Coming to the audio system, the smart TV supports Dolby Audio, DTS, and others. There's a front-firing soundbar-styled speaker system enhanced with a 30W sound output. The soundbar is placed right below the TV screen in all the models.
Motorola TV Packs A Suprise For Gamers
One of the interesting additions in the Motorola TV is a gamepad. Users can install and play games on the TV with Android TV platform and Google Play Store. The gamepad feature differentiates the Motorola TV from other players in the market. The plus point is that you don't need a dedicated gaming console or screen mirror through a smartphone or tablet.
Motorola TV Launch: Sale Prices Listed
The Motorola TV joins the league of smart televisions manufactured by smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others. You can find six variants of the Motorola TV listed below, along with the launch prices.
|Screen Size
|Screen Resolution
|Launch Price
|32-inch
|HD 720p
|Rs. 13,999
|43-inch
|Full-HD 1080p
|Rs. 24,999
|43-inch
|Ultra-HD, 2160p
|Rs. 29,999
|50-inch
|Ultra-HD, 2160p
|Rs. 33,999
|55-inch
|Ultra-HD, 2160p
|Rs. 39,999
|65-inch
|Ultra-HD, 2160p
|Rs. 64,999
Smartphone manufacturers are going beyond hand-held devices to making home-based smart products. Joining the Motorola TV is OnePlus, which will also be releasing its TV, most likely during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
88,800
-
17,990
-
13,985
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,190
-
1,43,000
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990