    Motorola TV With Dedicated Gamepad Launched In India: Pricing And Specifications Announced

    By
    |

    Motorola TV has finally seen the light of day today, marking the Lenovo-owned company's debut in the Indian TV market. The price for the TV starts from Rs. 13,999 and goes up to Rs. 64,999, depending on size and resolution. The TV runs Android TV 9.0 and will be available for purchase from September 29 as a part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

    Motorola TV With Dedicated Gamepad Launched In India

     

    The Motorola TV comes with multiple sizes and resolution options ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches with the options of HD to 4K screen resolutions. Coming to the audio system, the smart TV supports Dolby Audio, DTS, and others. There's a front-firing soundbar-styled speaker system enhanced with a 30W sound output. The soundbar is placed right below the TV screen in all the models.

    Motorola TV Packs A Suprise For Gamers

    One of the interesting additions in the Motorola TV is a gamepad. Users can install and play games on the TV with Android TV platform and Google Play Store. The gamepad feature differentiates the Motorola TV from other players in the market. The plus point is that you don't need a dedicated gaming console or screen mirror through a smartphone or tablet.

    Motorola TV Launch: Sale Prices Listed

    The Motorola TV joins the league of smart televisions manufactured by smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others. You can find six variants of the Motorola TV listed below, along with the launch prices.

    Screen SizeScreen ResolutionLaunch Price
    32-inchHD 720pRs. 13,999
    43-inchFull-HD 1080pRs. 24,999
    43-inchUltra-HD, 2160pRs. 29,999
    50-inchUltra-HD, 2160pRs. 33,999
    55-inchUltra-HD, 2160pRs. 39,999
    65-inchUltra-HD, 2160pRs. 64,999

    Smartphone manufacturers are going beyond hand-held devices to making home-based smart products. Joining the Motorola TV is OnePlus, which will also be releasing its TV, most likely during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
