Motorola To Launch First TV With MEMC Technology On September 16 In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola will be expanding the Indian TV market with the addition of its first television on September 16. The TV will be announced alongside the Moto E6s. The debuting Motorola TV will feature the MEMC technology and 30W speakers. Flipkart will be the retailing platform for both TV model and the Moto E6s.

Motorola TV: What We Know So Far

At the moment, there isn't much information regarding the specs of the Motorola TV. But we do know for sure that Motorola is leveraging the MEMC technology for the TV that ensures smooth refresh rates for the audio-visual device, a handy feature for gamers.

The Motorola TV will come with in-built 30W speakers, according to 91mobiles. The audio system will likely feature DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio Technology that can enhance the overall experience. It is also believed that the TV will run Android Pie operating system.

Motorola TV In The Indian Market

Motorola will place its TV with other smartphone players launching their TV in the market like Xiaomi and OnePlus. We already know that the OnePlus TV will have a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution and supports Dolby Vision. On the audio side, the OnePlus TV is believed to have 50W sound output and an 8 speaker set-up.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is believed to be launching a 65-inch 4K Mi TV with LED display, surpassing its previous 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro lineup. While OnePlus plans to launch its TV on September 26, Xiaomi will launch its 4K Mi TV on September 17. Now, Motorola has surprised everyone by announcing the launch of its TV on September 16.

Motorola September 16 Launch: What To Expect

It could be an exciting day for Motorola on September 16 with two products lined up for release. Along with Motorola TV, the company will also launch its Moto E6s. As the upgraded version of the E6, Motorola is promising an extensive storage capacity of 64GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a 6.1-inch HD+ screen with a waterdrop notch. The Moto E6s is powered by MediaTek's Helio P22 SoC, backed by 4GB of RAM, and 3,000 mAh battery.

For both Motorola TV and the Moto E6s, Flipkart will be the vending platform. Flipkart has already announced its big Billion Day sale on September 29, where you can expect to order the newly launched Motorola devices. For now, we know the price range of the Moto E6s falls less than Rs. 11,000. The price of Motorola TV is unknown yet, but we'll update you with more information, so stay tuned.

Best Mobiles in India