Motorola’s E6 Plus With 64 GB Internal Storage To Be Launched In India Via Flipkart Soon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Motorola E6 Plus, as the name suggests, is the upgraded version of Moto E6 . The smartphone was first introduced at the IFA 2019 tech-show in Berlin which happened just a week ago. While the smartphone was launched globally in Berlin, good news for Motorola fans in India is that the Moto E6 Plus is now coming to India soon. Motorola has uploaded a teaser of the Moto E6 Plus on its official Twitter handle highlighting the smartphone's extensive storage capacity of 64GB internal storage.

It looks like Motorola is bringing the Moto E6 Plus to India with Flipkart as its retailer. Flipkart has also released the Moto E6 Plus teaser on its mobile app using the same hashtags as Motorola's tweet along with its key feature indicating massive storage. The exact launch date of the Moto E6 Plus hasn't been announced yet, but Motorola's tweet has assured to release the update soon.

Moto E6 Plus Doesn't Compromise On Memory

The Moto E6 Plus comes with 64GB internal storage for an affordable price, the tweet says. Motorola further states that users don't need to compromise when it comes to storing important files, photos, movies and more when it comes to this device. There's a 4GB RAM for the 64GB internal storage, which can further be expanded with a microSD card.

Zyaada storage, kam price. #AbNoCompromise on storing important files, your favorite movies, music and more, with 64 GB internal storage at an unbeatable price. Stay tuned for something new and exciting! pic.twitter.com/AkD5Lwo1D6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2019

Moto E6 Plus: Camera And Other Specs

While other smartphone makers are pitching a triple camera set-up, Motorola has stuck on to a dual-camera set-up. Speculations suggest a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera at its rear. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is what you will get atthe front. The Moto E6 Plus carries a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC with a 6.1-inch HD+ screen and there's a fingerprint sensor for the dual-SIM smartphone. The device is powered by an average 3000mAh battery.

The entry-level Moto E6 Plus is priced at €139 in Europe, which roughly converts to Rs. 11,000 in Indian currency. Provided that the company launches the device in the estimated price range of less than Rs. 11,000, in India, other major devices from brands like Xiomi, Honor, Realme, etc. will surely give it a tough time. However, Motorola is promising a large storage capacity that's unique to the particular device. It is also rumoured that Motorola has limited the colour options to just silver grey.

