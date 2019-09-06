Just In
IFA 2019: Moto E6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
Motorola has unwrapped the curtain from its Moto E6 Plus, at IFA 2019. The new Moto-series phone comes with 2GB/4GB RAM options, along with dual rear camera setup. Regarding availability, the smartphone sale starts from September 6 in Latin America and it will eventually go for sale in Europe soon. Later on, the device will be offered across Asia Pacific regions in the coming months.
Motorola E6 Plus Price, Colors, Specs
The price of the Moto E6 Plus from the Lenovo-owned company starts from EUR 139 (approx. Rs. 11,000). And, it is available in the only silver grey color variant. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.
The E6 Plus is a micro + nano SIM-based handset. It comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with a resolution of a 720 x 1560 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 32GB and 64GB internal storage options which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.
In the camera department, the phone's dual rear camera setup consists of a 13MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor which is guided with an LED flash. At the front, it uses a single 8MP sensor. Multiple connectivity aspects on board the device are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The sensors include a rear-mounted fingerprint, an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,000 mAh battery capacity.
