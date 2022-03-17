Sharing Single Netflix Account With Friends? It’s About To Get Pricey News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Netflix is one of the most expensive video streaming platforms in India, which is available in numerous plans. Generally, a Netflix account is shared with friends and family, taking turns to watch TV shows and movies. Things are about to change as Netflix is planning to stop the sharing of passwords outside a single household and charging extra for doing it.

Netflix Password Sharing To Get Pricey

A lot of people who have Netflix often share the user credentials, including the password to their extended family and friends. It's never been an issue or a concern unless, of course, your account gets hacked into. However, Netflix is taking the matter seriously and will be pausing the sharing of passwords.

"While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members," Chengyi Long, Netflixs director of product innovation, said in a statement.

How Will Netflix Sharing Work From Now On?

This means sharing of a single Netflix account is going to change. Netflix states the main account owner will receive an email with a code, which is required to enable new sub-accounts. Those sharing the account must provide the code to verify additional devices that are part of the household.

This means, if you're sharing your Netflix credentials with anyone outside your home - you'll need to pay up. Presently, the new feature is currently in testing in select markets, starting with USD 2 and USD 3 for sharing their passwords outside their households.

To note, the new change applies to new subscribers. Already existing Netflix subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance with the new price tag. Netflix is already an expensive subscription, especially when compared with other OTT providers like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and others.

In most Indian cases, a couple of friends or family members would join hands to get a Netflix subscription. If this is going to get more expensive, new Indian subscribers might skip getting a subscription. It remains to see how the new Netflix plan will affect Indian consumers.

Best Mobiles in India