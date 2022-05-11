Netflix Ad-Based Plans Arriving Soon; Will It Boost Subscriptions In India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Netflix is among the top streaming platforms in India. However, it's been on the expensive side of the budget spectrum, especially when compared to plans from Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Rumors of ad-based Netflix plans have been around for a while now, and it looks like it might launch sooner than expected.

Netflix Ad-Based Plans Coming Soon

Rumors of Netflix's new ad-based plans have been part of the ongoing change in the streaming platform. Additionally, Netflix was also going to put restrictions on password-sharing, urging more people to subscribe to the service. In the latest news, the ad-based subscription plans might arrive soon, even before the year 2022 ends.

A report from The New York Times reveals two individuals close to Netflix's internal working. They claim Netflix could launch ad-supported plans sometime between October and December 2022. However, this raises a lot of questions rather than answering them!

Will the Netflix ad-based plan launch on the Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium plans? Or will this be limited to just a few? Or will Netflix release a new range of plans with reduced subscription prices for those willing to watch with ads?

Most of Netflix's international competitors like Hulu and HBO Max offer ad-based subscription packs with a lower price tag. In India, we have Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, and several others that offer ad-based subscription plans. It's certain people who want the lower-price option and are willing to watch the ads rather than pay higher fees.

Netflix Ad-Based Plans In India: Will It Work?

Netflix's success rate in India has been comparatively slow. In fact, company co-founder Reed Hastings called the lack of success in India "frustrating". The new agenda to rollout ad-based plans might ease this, allowing users to choose from a budget-friendly plan. Netflix has a string of new India-based content set for release in the country, which could further boost its successful growth.

At the same time, Netflix is also working on curbing password-sharing. But this might take some time to rollout. Presently, if you want to get a new Netflix plan, it starts from Rs. 149 per month for the Mobile plan and Rs. 199 per month for the Basic plan. The new ad-based Netflix plans could further drop the price.

