Netflix To Take On Disney+ Hotstar With Ad-Supported Plans; Launch Expected Soon
Netflix has been working on ad-supported plans for a while now. The new subscription plans will likely be cheaper, luring in more users. Previously, it was believed the new Netflix ad-based plans would launch in 2023. However, a new report suggests the ad-supported plans from Netflix will launch in November 2022.
Netflix Ad-Based Plans Launching This Year
A new report from Variety states the Netflix ad-based plans could rollout later this year. While it was previously believed to launch in Q1 2023, the new subscription plans could launch in November 2022, which is months ahead of the earlier predicted schedule.
If you're wondering about the sudden change in plans, it's because Disney+ Hotstar is also working on a similar ad-based subscription plan. Reports suggest the Disney+ ad-based plans could launch in December. Upping the competition, Netflix wants to rollout its new subscription plans early, at least in select markets like the US.
The Netflix ad-supported subscription plans could launch in India early next year. That said, Netflix hasn't officially confirmed the new change in dates just yet. It's best to take the new update with a grain of salt.
Netflix Ad-Based Plans Launch: What To Expect?
Netflix teamed up with Microsoft to launch the advertisements on its platform. The rumor mill has been buzzing about the new plans, and how they might significantly drop the subscription price. A few reports suggest that Netflix will skip ads for Netflix Original movies, pleasing directors and producers worldwide.
Netflix is also rumored to skip ads for children's content as it violates their privacy and security. Reports also state ads could appear on Netflix Original series like Stranger Things and Bridgeton. Previously, a report also revealed the alleged price tag of the new Netflix ad-based plans, which could cost between USD 7 to USD 9 (roughly between Rs. 559 to Rs.719) per month.
Presently, the Netflix basic mobile plan starts from Rs. 149 per month in India. With ads, one can expect the new Netflix subscription rate to drop, and might even be less than Rs. 100 per month. That said, this is also mere speculation for now. We'll know more in the coming days.
