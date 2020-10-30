ENGLISH

    Netflix Increases Price Of Standard And Premium Plans

    By
    |

    After announcing free weekend services in India, Netflix is likely to increase the prices of its plans in the United States. The company is planning to increase the tariffs of standard and premium plans. While there will be no increase in the basic plan.

    The standard and premium plans are likely to see an increase of $1 and $2 per month and will be available for $14 and $18, respectively. "Prices are being updated so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget," a Netflix spokesperson said.

    The new move is expected to create original content for US customers. However, the increased prices are likely to affect the pricing of Indian subscribers as the company has different policies and plans for different countries, reports The Verge. The report claims that the company is increasing the content budget every year.

    Netflix Plans In India: Details

    Currently, Netflix ships four packs in the country. These plans are available for Rs. 199, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 799. Besides, the company is planning to bring affordable devices for mobile users only. The first pack will cost you Rs. 199, where it is offering content on mobile. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 499, which is providing content on one screen on laptops, TVs, and mobile. The Rs. 649 pack is offering two screens in HD quality, while Rs. 799 is providing content on TV, laptop, mobile, and computers.

    Friday, October 30, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
