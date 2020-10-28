Just In
- just now Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch Ultra-HD Screen Launched With A Whopping Price Tag In India
-
- 55 min ago Croma Diwali Festive Offers: Huge Discount Offers On Smartphones, Electronics And Other Gadgets
- 1 hr ago Acer Introduces Laptops Powered By 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake And Xe Graphics In India
- 1 hr ago LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 Chipset Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs 36,990
Don't Miss
- News Bihar Elections 2020: BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi's tweet asking for votes
- Movies Poonam Bajwa Is In Love! Reveals About Her Life Mate With An Adorable Birthday Post
- Sports Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on October 29
- Finance Govt Makes These Changes To ESIC Rules
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC Review First Drive: The Company's First All-Electric SUV
- Lifestyle Hina Khan’s Tri-coloured Suit Or Dark-Pink Gharara Set, Which One Is A Perfect Festive-Wear?
- Education TN Supplementary Result 2020 Declared For Class 10 SSLC And Class 12 HSC
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In November
Netflix Android App To Support Background Playback Feature
Background play is an important feature that lets users switch to other apps while the media player continues playing the content. Some media players support this feature and one such service is MX Player. Even YouTube supports the background play feature but only for the YouTube Premium subscribers. Now, it looks like Netflix is on the verge of getting this new feature.
Netflix New Feature Spotted
As per a teardown of Netflix Android APK version 7.9.1 by those at XDA Developers, the streaming service is all set to get a new feature similar to background play. Well, this new feature is termed Audio Mode. As its name indicates, you can use Netflix in the background and switch to other apps and still continue the playback of the content. This way, you will be able to listen to a show instead of watching the same.
The strings that were discovered in the APK revealed that Netflix will let users to turn off the video and stream only the audio content. Notably, this upcoming Netflix feature will let users save data as it will stream only the audio and not the video. Moreover, it will help users of the popular on-demand video streaming platform save the battery life of their device.
As of now, this feature has been spotted in the APK version and there is no word regarding when the same will be activated for users. Probably, Netflix might test the feature in select regions before rolling it out to all users globally. We need can get to know the details about Netflix background play capability only from an official confirmation.
Other Netflix Features
Already, Netflix offers a picture-in-picture mode for both Android and iOS users. This feature lets users watch content on a floating window as they multitask using different apps. Both these modes are different and the upcoming one appears to be more efficient in terms of battery power and data consumption.
The information regarding the background play on Netflix comes soon after the company's announcement of hosting a free weekend trial promotion in India called StreamFest. Going by the same, the service will host a free trial of 48 hours in India in December as an attempt to attract more subscribers.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,979
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,399
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,888
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099